Longtime CNN veteran Christine Romans bids farewell after 24 years. CNN

Christine Romans, the esteemed anchor of CNN's "Early Start" and chief business correspondent, has made the decision to part ways with the cable news channel after an impressive 24-year tenure.

On Friday morning, Romans shared the news of her departure during the broadcast of "CNN This Morning." Her last day at the network marks the end of an era.

Reflecting on her remarkable time at CNN, Romans recollected major events she covered during her career, including five elections, the dot-com boom and bust, the tragic 9/11 attacks, the housing bubble, the financial crisis, and the ongoing global pandemic. In addition to her professional achievements, Romans celebrated personal milestones, including her wedding, the joy of raising three baby boys, writing three books, and enduring a decade of early 3am wake-up calls. Speaking to the US media, she expressed gratitude for working alongside some of the most talented journalists in the industry.

Having joined CNN in 1999, Romans became an integral part of the network's business coverage, with the past decade spent as a prominent figure on the morning show. Notably, she began her journey at CNN reporting from the bustling floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Throughout her career, Romans established a reputation for her skill in simplifying complex economic news, making it accessible to a wider audience. Her interviews with influential CEOs, such as Disney's Bob Iger, JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, and Microsoft founder Bill Gates, further solidified her position as a seasoned business journalist.

Aside from her reporting, Romans is a prolific author, having penned three books: "Smart Is the New Rich: If You Can't Afford It—Put It Down," "How to Speak Money," and "Smart Is the New Rich Money Guide for Millennials."

While Romans embarks on a new professional journey, details of her destination have not yet been disclosed. However, sources familiar with the matter indicate that she will not be joining another TV news competitor.

Her departure marks a significant moment for CNN, which will continue airing "Early Start." To ensure a seamless transition, the network plans to employ a rotating roster of anchors until a suitable replacement is appointed. Throughout her time at CNN, Romans earned the admiration of her colleagues, who view her as a stalwart in the ever-changing landscape of news reporting.