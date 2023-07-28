Pak vs India: When will the two clash in ICC World Cup?

Pakistan and India's skippers face-off during a match. — AFP

Amidst reports that the much-anticipated India-Pakistan match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup could be rescheduled, Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah denied reports that the clash was being rescheduled due to security concerns.

The crucial game could take place on October 14 instead of October 15 as originally announced.

However, the reason for this change remained uncertain. Media reports claimed that this change was because the clash fell on the first day of Navratri — a festival celebrated with mass participation across Gujarat.

It was reported that security agencies had advised the BCCI to tweak the itinerary, citing an inability to provide adequate security in light of the festival.

But Jay brushed the reports aside.

"If security was an issue, why would the match go there [to Ahmedabad]? [October] 14-15 is not the problem. Two or three boards have written in, asking to change based on the logistical challenges.

"There are some matches where there is only a two-day gap, so it will be difficult to play and then travel next day [and then play again],” Shah said after a BCCI meeting in Delhi on Thursday.

"As far as possible, we are looking at not changing the venue as well as the matches. Not changing the venue is very important.

"Teams which have six-day gaps between matches, we are trying to reduce it to four-five days; and those that have just two-day gaps, we are trying to increase to three days."

Shah also confirmed that several full members have asked to change the schedule of some of the matches in the mega event.

"There is a possibility there could be few changes in the schedule. Several Full Member countries have written in requesting to change two or three dates in the schedule. We are working out with the ICC, and we should be able to clear it in two or three days,” he concluded.