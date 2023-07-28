Nigeria make history with 3-2 win over Australia in Women's World Cup

Nigeria´s defender #05 Onome Ebi (L) and Nigeria´s defender #03 Osinachi Ohale celebrate their team´s victory after the end of the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup Group B football match between Australia and Nigeria at Brisbane Stadium in Brisbane on July 27, 2023.—AFP

In a momentous upset at the Women's World Cup, Nigeria pulled off a sensational 3-2 victory against co-hosts Australia, leaving spectators stunned by the unexpected turn of events. The thrilling match saw both teams battling fiercely on the field to secure a vital win.

The game began with Australia taking the lead just before halftime when Emily van Egmond calmly tapped in a well-crafted move, sending the home fans into a frenzy. However, Nigeria responded swiftly, delivering the first blow to dampen the jubilation at the Brisbane Stadium. Uchenna Kanu managed to scramble the ball into the net from a scuffed cross, securing Nigeria's first goal of the 2023 tournament.

In the second half, Nigeria continued their onslaught, extending their lead with a close-range header from Osinachi Ohale and a clinical finish from Asisat Oshoala at a tight angle. Oshoala's goal made her the first African player to score in three Women's World Cups, adding to the historic significance of the match.

Despite Australia's late surge, which saw Alanna Kennedy score in added time, Nigeria held firm and clinched a memorable victory, placing the Super Falcons at the top of Group B.

Nigeria's head coach, Randy Waldrum, expressed immense pride in his team's performance, highlighting their unwavering belief and fighting spirit. The players' dedication and determination were evident as they weathered Australia's relentless attacks in the latter stages of the game.

For Australia, the defeat was a bitter pill to swallow, especially with star striker Sam Kerr sidelined due to a calf injury. The team will now need to regroup and aim for a crucial victory against Canada in their final group game to secure a spot in the last 16 of the Women's World Cup.