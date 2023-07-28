Barcelona gets provisional clearance amid UEFA probe

Fans attend the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Barcelona at SoFi Stadium on July 26, 2023 in Inglewood, California.—AFP

Barcelona has received provisional clearance to participate in the upcoming 2023-24 Champions League despite an ongoing investigation by Uefa concerning alleged payments made by the club to a referees' chief. The European football governing body had confirmed earlier that it was examining claims of Barcelona engaging in payments to secure favorable refereeing decisions during matches.

Notwithstanding the allegations, Barcelona firmly denies any wrongdoing, and this provisional clearance allows them to compete in European competitions. However, it is important to note that Uefa retains the authority to impose penalties on the club depending on the outcome of the ongoing investigation. The probe was triggered by a criminal investigation launched by the Barcelona public prosecutor's office in March.

The core of the investigation revolves around an amount of 8.4 million euros (£7.4 million) that Barcelona is said to have paid to Jose Maria Enriquez Negreira, the former vice-president of Spain's referees' committee, and his company, Dasnil 95. The individuals involved, including Negreira and some former club officials, have been indicted on charges of "corruption," "breach of trust," and "false business records."

Uefa has communicated that the investigators handling the case will continue their work and submit a comprehensive report to the appeals body if required. The appeals body will then assess the potential admission or exclusion of FC Barcelona from the Champions League based on the findings.

The controversy surrounding the alleged payments came to light when radio station Ser Catalunya disclosed the information after tax authorities began investigating Negreira's company, Dasnil 95. It was revealed that Barcelona had reportedly made payments totaling 1.4 million euros (£1.2 million) to the company between 2016 and 2018. Furthermore, Negreira allegedly received approximately 7 million euros (£6.2 million) from the club between 2001 and 2018, the year he left his role with the referees' committee.

Barcelona, in response to the allegations, admitted to making payments to Dasnil 95, describing the company as an "external technical consultant" hired to compile video reports related to professional referees. The purpose of these reports, according to the club, was to assist the coaching staff. They asserted that this practice of contracting external consultants was a common industry standard among professional football clubs.

The situation has drawn widespread attention, with 18 out of the 20 La Liga clubs expressing "deep concern" over the matter. In response to the escalating situation, Barcelona's president, Joan Laporta, announced the launch of an internal investigation to delve into the details of the alleged payments.