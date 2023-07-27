Mick Jagger marks 80th birthday with star-studded bash

Mick Jagger celebrated his 80th birthday with a party featuring a guest list full of big names. The legendary singer seemed to be on top of the world as he made his way out of a nightclub in Chelsea.

The celebration party was held at the exclusive Embargo Republica and saw attendance from multiple A-list Hollywood stars and music industry legends. Joining him was his daughter, 31-year-old Georgia May Jagger as well as his fiancee Melanie Hamrick, 36.

Attendees from his family also included his partner of over 20 years, Jerry Hall, who is also the mother of his children. His fellow band member from the Rolling Stones, Ronnie Wood also showed up. Making a surprise appearance was Titanic star Leonardo DiCaprio along with Lenny Kravitz.

Mick looked dashing in a green suit which he combined with a polka-dot shirt. He paired the look with white trainers and a scarf as he flashed a charming smile at the camera.

By his side, his daughter Georgia looked stunning in a red dress which featured a layered fringe skirt.

She paired the bold dress with matching heels as well as a leather jacket with her blonde tresses left open. Meanwhile, Jerry opted for a long classy brown dress with a light shrug draped over her shoulders.