Elon Musk and Grimes spotted enjoying vacation in Portofino

It seems on-and-off-again exes Elon Musk and Grimes are spending time together.

The former couple was seen enjoying a getaway in the picturesque town of Portofino, Italy this week - when the musician was spotted strolling through the streets with their three-year-old son X, while the billionaire Tesla founder enjoyed a meal with his teenage son Saxon just a few feet away.

The former flames - who first got together in 2018, welcomed two kids together, and broke up and got back together numerous times before ultimately splitting in March 2022 - are said to have both attended the wedding of billionaire venture capitalist Chamath Palihapitiya and his longtime girlfriend, Nathalie Dompé, this week.

Photographers caught the Tesla creator, 52, dining with his 17-year-old son Saxon, whom he shares with ex Justine Wilson, at the restaurant of the resort on Tuesday.

He dressed casually for the meal, donning a brown T-shirt and black trousers, while Saxon opted for a white tee.

As for Grimes, 35, she was seen walking to the wedding hand-in-hand with her and Elon's young son.

At one point, the singer - who was surrounded by bodyguards - picked little X up and carried him.

However, in September 2021, Elon told Page Six that they were 'semi-separated' but insisted they were 'still in love.'

'We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,' he said.