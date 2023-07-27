Canada stage thrilling comeback to secure 2-1 victory against Ireland

Canada´s forward #19 Adriana Leon (2nd L) celebrates with her teammates after scoring her team´s second goal during the Australia and New Zealand 2023 Women´s World Cup Group B football match between Canada and Ireland at Perth Rectangular Stadium in Perth on July 26, 2023.—AFP

In a captivating showdown at the Women's World Cup, Canada showcased their fighting spirit by overturning a deficit and claiming a crucial 2-1 victory against the Republic of Ireland. The rain-soaked evening in Perth added drama to the match, which unfolded with both teams leaving everything on the field.

The encounter kicked off with a spectacular moment when Ireland's Katie McCabe scored an incredible 'Olimpico' goal directly from a corner kick, catching the Canadian goalkeeper, Kailen Sheridan, off guard. However, Canada refused to be disheartened and mounted a spirited comeback.

Just before halftime, Canada found the equaliser when Megan Connolly's attempted clearance turned into an own goal, levelling the score. The second half brought more excitement, and it was Adriana Leon who sealed the deal for Canada with a well-placed shot from the edge of the area, earning them a hard-fought victory.

With one Group B match remaining for both teams, Canada currently sits at the top of the standings with four points, while Ireland is still seeking their first point in the tournament. Group B's final match between Australia and Nigeria will determine the fate of the teams in the group.

Meanwhile, in another fixture, Spain and Japan solidified their positions in the Women's World Cup knockout stage with commanding performances. Japan secured a comfortable 2-0 win over Costa Rica, virtually guaranteeing their spot in the next round. Spain, on the other hand, left no room for doubt with a dominant 5-0 victory against Zambia, securing their advancement.

Spain's attacking prowess was on full display as they overwhelmed Zambia's defence with seamless interchange play among their talented attacking players, including Jennifer Hermoso, Alexia Putellas, Aitana Bonmatí, and Salma Paralluelo. Teresa Abelleira opened the scoring with a stunning long-range goal, setting the tone for Spain's dominance. Hermoso added two more goals, and Alba Redondo contributed with a brace, capping off a convincing performance.

With Spain and Japan now through to the knockout stage, the competition is intensifying. The upcoming Group C finale between Spain and Japan will determine their respective opponents from Group A for the next round, adding an extra layer of excitement to the tournament.

As the Women's World Cup progresses, the passion, talent, and determination displayed by the teams continue to captivate fans worldwide. Each match brings new thrills and surprises, making the tournament a spectacle to remember.