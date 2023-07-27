Historic move: Formula 1 teams embrace all-female series.—Twitter@RBR_Daily

In a momentous step towards fostering inclusivity and gender diversity in motorsport, Formula 1 has made a groundbreaking decision to endorse an all-women series. Celebrated as a "landmark moment" by Susie Wolff, the F1 Academy chief, this initiative will witness every one of the 10 F1 teams nominating a driver to participate in the series, commencing from the forthcoming season.

Presently, the F1 Academy collaborates with five teams, namely ART Grand Prix, Campos Racing, MP Motorsport, PREMA Racing, and Rodin Carlin, each operating with three cars and drivers. Starting in 2024, 10 out of the 15 drivers from these teams will receive support from Formula 1 teams, opening up a world of opportunities for budding female talent within the motorsport realm.

The specific drivers and the liveries representing their respective teams in the series will be officially unveiled at a later stage, as outlined in the recent announcement by F1.

Susie Wolff expressed her heartfelt gratitude to the Formula 1 team for their unwavering support and shared vision in making this historic endeavour a reality. This significant moment not only highlights the widespread backing from the F1 community but also serves as an inspiring message for young girls, paving the way for them to recognise the multitude of opportunities both on and off the race track in the dynamic world of motorsport. With immense confidence, Wolff believes that this transformative step will have a positive, long-term impact on the sport as a whole.

Stefano Domenicali, the head of Formula 1, emphasised the organisation's firm commitment to driving substantial and lasting change, empowering young female talent within the industry. He acknowledged that the project known as F1 Academy has garnered remarkable traction and garnered resounding support from the entire F1 community. Domenicali views this historic decision as a testament to the profound influence the initiative is wielding, and with continued dedication from individuals like Susie and the participating teams, they are determined to achieve even greater milestones in the future.

As 2024 approaches, the F1 Academy will officially become part of the race calendar, elevating the series to unprecedented heights of global awareness and recognition. Witnessing the F1 liveries prominently showcased on the grid during the all-women series will be an extraordinary and poignant moment, symbolising an unequivocal commitment to fostering equality and inclusivity within the captivating world of motorsport.

This landmark decision by Formula 1 sets a powerful precedent for the motorsport industry, as it embarks on a path to empower female talent and ensure that aspiring young girls have the opportunity to pursue their dreams, both on and off the race track. As the all-female series takes shape, the motorsport world celebrates this stride towards creating a level playing field for all enthusiasts of the sport.