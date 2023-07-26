 
close
Friday July 28, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Entertainment

Dua Lipa nears 22 million YouTube subscribers after releasing Barbie song

Dance the Night is part of Barbie, a film featuring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling

By Web Desk
July 26, 2023
Dua Lipa nears 22 million YouTube subscribers after releasing Barbie song

Dua Lipa has amassed more than 21.8 million subscribers on her official YouTube channel, two months after she released her Barbie song "Dance The Night".

The British singer has shared only 165 videos to reach 21.8 million subscribers on YouTube.

Dua Lipa nears 22 million YouTube subscribers after releasing Barbie song

Her hit song "Levitating", which premiered two years ago on the video sharing website, has 764 million views.

Dua Lipa is also followed by millions of people on Instagram and other social media websites.

Copyright © 2023. The News International, All Rights Reserved | Contact Us | Authors