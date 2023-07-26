Dua Lipa nears 22 million YouTube subscribers after releasing Barbie song

Dua Lipa has amassed more than 21.8 million subscribers on her official YouTube channel, two months after she released her Barbie song "Dance The Night".
The British singer has shared only 165 videos to reach 21.8 million subscribers on YouTube.
Her hit song "Levitating", which premiered two years ago on the video sharing website, has 764 million views.
Dua Lipa is also followed by millions of people on Instagram and other social media websites.
Meghan Markle's hubby Harry had alleged that palace courtiers and newspaper executives had a clandestine deal
Prince Harry felt upset his father and brother weren't there to see his and Meghan's child Archie's first milestone
Trailer for Depp v. Heard, a three-part documentary, was released on Wednesday
The Chicks was set to perform in Nashville
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are trying to figure out their lives
Meghan Markle is not vocal about ongoing protests in Hollywood