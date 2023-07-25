Greta Thunberg removed by police in second oil protest after court verdict

Climate activist Greta Thunberg. AFP/File

Climate activist Greta Thunberg, the face of the global youth climate movement, remains undeterred in her fight for environmental action, despite being fined by a Swedish court for obstructing an oil facility during a recent protest.

Just hours after being penalised, the determined 20-year-old attempted to block access to the facility once again, resulting in her forcible removal by police.

Thunberg, who gained international recognition for her weekly protests in front of the Swedish parliament, admitted to disobeying police orders during the court proceedings but argued that her actions were necessary to combat the existential threat of the climate crisis. "We cannot save the world by playing by the rules," she declared defiantly to journalists after the verdict. "It is absurd that those who act in line with science should pay the price for it."

Joined by other activists from the group Reclaim the Future, Thunberg had previously blocked the road for oil trucks in Malmo harbour, leading to charges of refusal to disperse following a police order. Despite the court's decision to fine her 2,500 kronor (approximately $240), the sentencing did little to shake their determination. Thunberg and her fellow activists returned to the oil terminal later in the day to stage another roadblock, which once again led to their removal by police.

"I believe that we are in an emergency that threatens life, health, and property. Countless people and communities are at risk both in the short term and in the long term," Thunberg passionately argued during her court appearance.

The court's ruling ordered Thunberg to pay 1,500 Swedish crowns ($144) and an additional 1,000 crowns to Sweden's fund for crime victims. Disobeying a police order carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, but the young activist remains resolute in her convictions.

Thunberg's unwavering commitment to the cause has garnered both admiration and criticism. While some hail her as a symbol of youth-driven climate activism, others view her actions as disruptive and unlawful.

Irma Kjellström, a spokesperson for Reclaim the Future who was also present at the June protest, defended the group's stance, saying, "We have to be exactly where the harm is being done."