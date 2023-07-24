Six injured after high-speed boat smashes into house on Lake of Ozarks

This picture shows the destroyed portion of the house and the speed boat lying across from it on the ground. — Twitter/@abby_throndson

At least six people were hurt after a speeding boat on Saturday night smashed into a house situated ashore on the Lake of Ozark while carrying eight people, according to officials.

Local police alleged that the person steering the boat, which led to the launch, was intoxicated.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol's report, the 2014 Nortech motorboat went into the lakeside house around 11:55pm at the 1.3-mile mark of the Osage Arm in Miller County, New York Post reported.

Before crashing into the house and eventually overturning, the boat first ran aground, forcing all the passengers, who hailed from other states, to eject. The ages of the people on board ranged from 21 to 51.

The passengers were from California, Illinois, Michigan, and Mississippi, according to the crash report.

Six people were said to be seriously injured including the boat driver who is in his 40s and a 47-year-old male.

Police arrested the driver, Adam Ramirez, of Huntington Beach, California, and charged with boating while intoxicated.

Police said that two others sustained moderate injuries. They were all taken by EMS to Lake Regional Hospital.

According to the police, none of the victims were following safety precautions such as life jackets when the crash took place.

Photos from the scene show the mangled boat overturned near the side of the lake. Just feet away, the back deck of the home and one of its walls appeared extensively damaged with debris strewn everywhere.

The boat was loaded on a trailer and removed on Sunday night, police told CBS News.

The pictures released by the Highway patrol show the boat overturned and completely damaged while the house was also partly destroyed. Authorities have launched further investigation into the matter.