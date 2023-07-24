Warner Bros. Discovery's President of International TV Distribution departs after 25 years

After serving as the President of Warner Bros. Discovery's international TV distribution for an impressive 25 years, Robert Blair is stepping down from his role. An internal memo from Gerhard Zeiler, the President of Warner Bros. Discovery International, confirmed the departure and clarified that Blair's position would not be filled with a replacement.

Last year, the company implemented a new organizational structure within its international division, aiming for success in the constantly evolving industry landscape.

However, due to the slower-than-expected global economic rebound, Warner Bros. Discovery now faces a critical turning point, necessitating further strategic adjustments.

In the memo, Zeiler expressed gratitude for Blair's exceptional leadership, talent, and immense contributions to the company's achievements. Blair's impressive track record includes securing billions of dollars in sales contracts annually, earning the respect of clients and playing a mentorship role to numerous talents within the organization.

The decision to part ways with Blair was not related to any performance concerns but rather driven by the company's desire to streamline and flatten the content licensing organization. This move aligns with Warner Bros. Discovery's ongoing efforts to enhance efficiency and cost structures.

Blair's transition from his current position will occur over the summer, and he will collaborate closely with Zeiler during this period. The primary focus will be on empowering the local content licensing team, who will continue to play a significant role in generating the company's content licensing revenue on an international scale.

Robert Blair's illustrious journey with Warner Bros. commenced in 1998 when he joined as the General Manager for Canada. Throughout the years, he steadily climbed the corporate ladder, occupying various leadership roles until he assumed the prestigious position of President of Warner Bros. Discovery's international TV distribution in 2019. In this capacity, he oversaw the licensing of TV, film, and digital programming from Warner Bros., HBO, Turner, and the entire international sales teams.