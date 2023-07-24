Amitabh Bachchan unveils why he couldn't make it to Comic Con For 'Kalki 2898 AD'

'Kalki 2898 AD' stars Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in lead roles

Amitabh Bachchan, who was not present at the San Diego Comic Con with the makers of Kalki 2898 AD, has finally unveiled the reason behind his absence.



Big B wrote on his blog page that he was advised to stay back home due to his medical condition.

The Sholay actor expressed his feelings over missing out the major event of his big film. He wrote: “Alright .. so… San Diego and K, the project.. a great moment for the film and the makers and all those that went there for the release of the first look for it… I was pushed hard by Nagi Sir to come along but work and medical restrictions have kept me away from many such occasions.. so”

“But I must admit the first look was pretty darn good .. wasn’t it .. style, music, frames .. everything."

The 80-year-old actor also shared his views over the new title given to the Project, KALKI 2898 AD, reports News 18.

“And finally the reveal of K.. KALKI mythologically so important.. 2898 AD!! AD has been changed has it not? Yes .. AD, which I think was ‘anno domini’, meaning ‘in the year of the Lord’.. was changed to CE – common era .. and BC, became BCE – before common era!”

He further wrote: “Why so .. have no idea .. it was related to the birth of Christ, before and after, hence .. but, each region in the World has its own year and month and named according to their calculated calendars.”

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki 2898 has become the first ever Indian film to make it to the San Diego Comic Con event. The makers released the first look of the movie at the big event.

Watch teaser:

Kalki 2898 AD stars prominent actors like Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan.

