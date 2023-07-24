Victoria Beckham shares new dance video with husband David

Victoria Beckham and her husband David Beckham delighted fans as they shared their new stunning dance video.

David and Victoria celebrated Lionel Messi’s debut at Inter Miami by partying singing and dancing with pals after the Argentinean star giving victory to the team of Beckham.

Messi, who made his Inter Miami debut in the League Cup match against Cruz Azul, scored a goal from a free kick in the second half of the match, making the entire DRV PNK stadium vibrate.

The Beckhams took advantage of the good mood and had a private party with friends.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, David's wife shared a stunning video of their celebration. The couple put on karaoke and didn’t hesitate to sing a Spice Girls classic: Say you’ll be there‘.

“An ordinary night in Miami!”, wrote Chic Spice in the video description.

Victoria, in another audiovisual material posted via TikTok, is seen staggering and about to fall, while her footballer husband David continues to dance to the rhythm of the song.



The former Spice Girl member was quickly picked up by one of her friends and the pair were able to continue singing without any problems.

Earlier, Two of the biggest stars from the world of celebrity, Victoria and Kim Kardashian, enjoyed a 'girls night' as they were joined by Harper at the sporting event.

Kim gave glimpse at her midriff as she opted for a white crop top and a pair of blue denim jeans which were ripped at the knee. The 42-year-old completed her look with a pair of heels.

Harper, 12, rocked a sky blue dress with a black floral print which she teamed with a pair of comfortable white trainers. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Victoria captioned her post: 'Girls night! Kisses @kimkardsahian.'