Sofia Vergara was 'always' there for 'unsupportive' Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara reportedly understood her marriage with Joe Manganiello will not last.
A source close to the actor reveals Sofia was tired of putting in a one-sided efforts into her hopeless marriage.
An insider close to the Modern Family star tells Page Six: “Sofia’s living her best life. She’s spending time with her friends after being stifled in a relationship with a largely unsupportive partner.
“Sofía was always there to take care of Joe, while his career was never what it was when they met. I think he’s been threatened by her success and joie de vivre.”
Sofia an Joe announced their split in a joint statement: “We have made the difficult decision to divorce.
One friend who is close to both Vergara and Manganiello told the outlet: “Joe is fully secure and at one with his sobriety, and while sobriety is a continuous practice, his ongoing commitment to being sober was never in any way threatened by being married to someone who drinks responsibly. It’s a pathetic attempt to come up with an excuse.”
The indoor arena's official page reminds the public that they can't smoke inside Barclays Center
Jennifer Garner’s boyfriend John Miller in awe of his girlfriend, per source
Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker
Matt Damon discusses atomic bomb before featuring in Oppenheimer
Jonnie shares his house renovation update with fans
'Oppenheimer' is not sitting well with the Hindu community who are furious over Gita in intimate seen