Matt Damon lauds Christopher Nolan's distinctive approach to screenwriting for 'Oppenheimer'

Actor Matt Damon recently opined on director Christopher Nolan's unparalleled approach to screenwriting for the just-released "Oppenheimer."

In a conversation with the Talent Agency Guide, in the presence of director Christopher Nolan and fellow co-stars Emily Blunt, Robert Downey Jr, and Cillian Murphy, Damon marveled at Nolan's unconventional yet compelling sriptwriting.

The discussion soon shifted towards the inception of "Oppenheimer" and how Nolan's vision shaped the film.

Nolan shared the Pulitzer Prize-winning book "American Prometheus," - the premise for the film- with the team, which revolves around the life of J. Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned physicist and key figure in the development of the atomic bomb.

Nolan's directive to the actors was to support and enhance Cillian Murphy's portrayal of Oppenheimer, as the film's primary subject.

According to Damon, Nolan made it clear that he wanted the film to be entirely from Oppenheimer's perspective. He noted, "When I read the script, I'd never seen this before it was written in the first person. Never seen that before. And it gave you, as a reader, the visceral… that subjective Oppenheimer experience. So instead of going, 'Oppenheimer across to the window,' it says, 'I walked towards the window.' It just had this kind of immediacy and this kind of visceral punch."

Damon explained, "What I need are actors in support of that. This entire thing is going on Cillian's [Murphy] back, and I need you guys to support that." Blunt humorously interjected, "How can I get more lines?"