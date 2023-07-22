Kate Middleton does not follow THIS family tradition on Prince George’s 10th birthday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton, in an unexpected move, broke a family tradition she herself started in 2015, to mark her son Prince George’s 10th birthday.



The Princess of Wales and Prince William are celebrating the 10th birthday of Prince George today Saturday, July 22.

The royal couple also posted Prince George’s photo on their official social media handles and wished him a very happy birthday.

“10 today! Wishing Prince George a very happy birthday!,” Kate Middleton and Prince William said.

Prince George, who is the second in line to British throne, is all smiles sitting on the steps at Windsor Castle.



The future king looked adorable wearing a checked blue and white shirt, with teal jeans and boots.

In the post, Kate Middleton also disclosed that Prince George’s photo was taken by professional photographer Millie Pilkington instead of her.

Kate Middleton had started the tradition of taking a new picture of her children each year to share with the nation on their birthdays.

The Princess had started this back in 2015 when she took the first official portraits of her daughter Princess Charlotte.