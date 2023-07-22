Aggression against Belarus is attack on Russia: Putin threatens Poland

Russian President Vladimir Putin. AFP/File

Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a stern warning to Poland, accusing the NATO member of harbouring territorial ambitions in the former Soviet Union.

Putin further declared that any aggression against Belarus, a close ally and neighbour of Russia, would be considered an attack on Russia itself. The statements have escalated tensions in Eastern Europe, prompting global concern over potential geopolitical ramifications.

President Putin, during a televised Security Council meeting, said, "Moscow would react to any aggression against Belarus, with all the means at our disposal." The prospect of Russia's response to any perceived threats against Belarus has raised alarms in the international community, considering the ongoing instability in the region.

Poland's response to the accusations has been resolute, denying any territorial ambitions in Belarus. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki addressed the situation, asserting, "Historical truth is not debatable. Stalin's actions were criminal, and we must not forget that."

In the backdrop of these rising tensions, Germany and NATO have stepped forward in support of Poland's defense. German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said, "Germany and NATO are prepared to stand by Poland in safeguarding the eastern flank of the military alliance."

The situation has been further complicated by reports of the Russian Wagner mercenary force's presence in Belarus. Wagner's leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was shown in a video welcoming fighters to Belarus, instructing them to prepare for operations in Africa while simultaneously training the Belarusian army. This development has raised questions about the intentions and actions of the Wagner group in the region.

As the situation remains fluid, many are closely monitoring the developments in Eastern Europe. The spectre of territorial disputes and the involvement of armed groups in Belarus have added to the complexity of the region's security landscape. Diplomatic efforts to de-escalate tensions and prevent further conflict are underway, but the situation demands careful attention from the global community to ensure stability in the area.