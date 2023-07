Kanye West reacts to ex-wife Kim Kardashian, Tom Brady dating rumours

File Footage

Kanye West has his reservations about the alleged relationship of his former wife Kim Kardashian and newly single Tom Brady.

Although several insiders have confirmed that there is nothing going on between the reality TV megastar and the NFL player, the rapper is still about about the reports about their alleged romance.

An insider spilt to Entertainment Tonight that the controversial rapper feels “jealous” when he reads any reports about them dating.

"There isn’t anything romantic going on between them," the insider said of Kardashian and Brady. "Both of their priorities are their families. Kim has just been having fun and enjoying her summer."

But West, who now goes by Ye "has been jealous over the reports about Kim and Tom,” the insider revealed.

Reports about The Kardashains star and the athlete started making headlines after the Skims founder finalized her divorce from West in November 2022.

Kardashian and Brady fueled romance rumours after they were spotted attending Michael Rubin's annual white party in the Hamptons.

Some reports claimed that the two danced together and even flirted with each other all night long, but Rubin dismissed all rumours of their alleged relationship.

"Honestly, they're just friends," Rubin said in a statement "It's just the crazy rumors that get out there."

"Tom was with me a ton of the night and we were having fun, and Tom just doesn't go out that much. It's a rare sighting. And Kim doesn't drink much,” he added.

"So I think Kim's 10 or 12 shots she had, [and] Tom, you know, being fun, it just leads to rumors," Rubin continued. "We always want to laugh about it."