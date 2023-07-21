Matt Damon shares interesting story of his romantic scene with Scarlett Johansson

Matt Damon left fans in shock as he recalled having to kiss with charming actress Scarlett Johansson for a scene after the actress ate an onion sandwich.



Matt and Scarlett starred together in the 2011 film "We Bought A Zoo", and the actor reflected on an interesting moment between the pair.

While playing a game with Emily Blunt during a video interview with LadBible, where he and his Oppenheimer co-star had to agree or disagree with posed statements.

After receiving the statement: “You should tell someone if they have bad breath,” the actor told the story of having to kiss Johansson on set after she ate an onion sandwich for lunch, joking that it was “hell” and adding: “Can you image how horrible that was for me?”

“We went to lunch and she and I both thought it was over. She ate an onion sandwich for lunch and she came in and Cameron Crowe had set the camera up and it was a tight shot of the kiss, and she goes, ‘Oh shit, I literally just had an onion sandwich!," he added.

Elsewhere, Matt has revealed that he was planning to take a break from acting when he got a call from Christopher Nolan for Oppenheimer.

He had negotiated with his wife to take a break from acting unless Nolan called him up for a role, Matt revealed while speaking to Entertainment Weekly as part of EW‘s Around The Table interview.

Matt told his cast mates: "This is going to sound made up, but it’s actually true. I had negotiated extensively with my wife that I was taking time off. I had been in Interstellar and then Chris put me on ice for a couple of movies, so I wasn’t in the rotation, but I actually negotiated in couples therapy ­— this is a true story — the one caveat to my taking time off was if Chris Nolan called."