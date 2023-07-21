Christopher Nolan was 'nervous' with few 'Oppenheimer' scenes, but why?

In the film, Oppenheimer's romantic life is featured

Oppenheimer's movie has moments that forced Christopher Nolan to tread carefully; one such was bringing a scientist's cozy moments with her girlfriend.

During an interview with Insider, the Batman filmmaker was asked whether he was nervous about the audience's reaction to the late physicist's intimate scenes on the big screen.

"Any time you're challenging yourself to work in areas you haven't worked in before, you should be appropriately nervous and appropriately careful and planned and prepared."

The Inception filmmaker also explained why including the 62-year-old's personal life details is necessary, especially his romantic one.

"When you look at Oppenheimer's life and you look at his story, that aspect of his life, the aspect of his sexuality, his way with women, the charm that he exuded, it's an essential part of his story," Nolan added.



Interestingly, Tatlock had a Communist party association, leading to a flurry of problems for the 'Atomic Bomb father.'

The affair "had enormous ramifications for [Oppenheimer's] later life and his ultimate fate," the 52-year-old said.



While married to Kitty Oppenheimer, the 62-year-old had several affairs.

It is pertinent to mention that Oppenheimer is the first of Nolan's films including sex scenes.