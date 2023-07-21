Burnley secures talented goalkeeper James Trafford in record £19m deal.- Twitter@Jamestrafford6

Burnley, the recently promoted Premier League club, has completed the signing of James Trafford, an exciting young goalkeeper from Manchester City, in a record-breaking deal worth £19 million.

The four-year contract also includes add-ons, which solidifies Trafford's position as Burnley's most expensive signing to date, surpassing the previous record set when the club acquired Chris Wood and Ben Gibson for £15 million each in 2017 and 2018, respectively. As part of the agreement, Manchester City retains a 20% sell-on clause and a buy-back option for the talented shot-stopper. The substantial transfer fee consists of an upfront payment of £15 million, with an additional £4 million allocated for potential add-ons.

At only 20 years old, James Trafford has yet to make his Premier League debut. However, he has gained valuable experience and showcased his skills during loan spells in League One, where he represented both Accrington and Bolton. Despite his relatively young age, Trafford's talent has not gone unnoticed. His impressive performance in the European Under-21 Championship played a vital role in England's success, as he recorded an astonishing six clean sheets and made a crucial penalty save in the final moments of the tournament, helping England secure the championship without conceding a single goal.

The transfer marks a significant addition to Burnley's squad as they prepare for their Premier League campaign, which will kick off on August 11th, where they will face none other than Trafford's former club and reigning champions, Manchester City. The young goalkeeper's arrival is expected to strengthen Burnley's defence and provide healthy competition within the team's goalkeeping department.

James Trafford is not the only goalkeeper to join Burnley's ranks this summer. Manager Vincent Kompany secured the services of Lawrence Vigouroux from Leyton Orient, adding depth and quality to the goalkeeping options. Additionally, Arijanet Muric, a former Manchester City player and Kosovo international, significantly contributed to Burnley's success in the previous season, making 41 appearances as the club emerged victorious in the Championship.

In addition to their focus on goalkeeping reinforcements, Burnley has been proactive in the transfer market this summer. The club confirmed the arrival of Swiss forward Zeki Amdouni from Basel for an undisclosed fee, solidifying their attacking options. Furthermore, Burnley made strategic moves to strengthen their defence with the signing of the Republic of Ireland defender Dara O'Shea and the permanent acquisition of Jordan Beyer from Borussia Monchengladbach.

With the addition of James Trafford to their ranks, Burnley aims to make a strong impact in the Premier League and continue their upward trajectory in English football. The club's ambitious approach in the transfer market demonstrates their commitment to achieving success at the highest level of competition.