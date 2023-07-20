Lindsie Chrisley breaks silence on documentary about family: ‘It’s not fair’

Lindsie Chrisley says documentary about family is not fair to her parents as they are in jail

In a recent installment of PodcastOne's Southern Tea with Lindsie Chrisley, the 33-year-old Chrisley Knows Best star disclosed why she chose not to participate in an upcoming documentary about her family.

Lindsie explained that her parents, Todd (54) and Julie (50), are presently incarcerated and would not have the opportunity to speak for themselves, which is why she opted out of the documentary.

“I just decided that I'm not going to participate in something that one, I don't even know what the heck's going on. What could they possibly document that would even be relevant that anyone doesn't already know?” she explained.

“[It’s] not really worth my time and also not fair to people…they would be documenting about people who can't potentially defend themselves in the event that they would need to defend themselves,” she added of her parents who are serving time in prison.

Chrisley also talked about the documentary on Instagram last week, saying, "We all have a story, there's always multiple sides and the truth lies somewhere in the middle.⁣"

As their former USA Network show, Chrisley Knows Best, gained popularity, the Chrisley family won the hearts of many. However, in recent years, the family's patriarch and matriarch, Todd and Julie Chrisley, made headlines for their controversial case involving fraud and tax evasion.

In November 2022, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19-year prison term. They both began serving their sentences in January, but the couple is currently appealing their case.