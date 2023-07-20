Kim Kardashian's regrets fast romance after Kanye West split

Kim Kardashian opened up about her post-divorce journey following her split from Kanye West. During the recent episode of The Kardashians, the 42-year-old reality star candidly shared with her sisters, Kylie and Kendall Jenner, that she hastily entered into a relationship with Pete Davidson shortly after her divorce from the 46-year-old rapper in 2021.

In her heartfelt revelation, Kim acknowledged that her swift rebound with Pete was an attempt to distract herself from her emotions. She recognized that this approach was not healthy, saying, "It got my mind away from stuff and that's not a way to run from things."

However, she has since adopted a new mantra that she shared with her sisters, emphasizing the importance of confronting and processing her feelings. She expressed, "It's better to deal. Heal…Deal, heal and then feel."

Despite the tumultuous nature of her past relationship with Kanye, Kim made it clear that she does not want to view her experiences negatively. Instead, she strives to find lessons in her journey and use them as opportunities for personal growth. She questioned, "What am I supposed to be learning from this? How is this going to make me a better person?"

In the previous episode, viewers witnessed Kim breaking down in front of her sister Khloé Kardashian while discussing Kanye's emotional outbursts. It's evident that the divorce process has been challenging for Kim, but she remains focused on learning and evolving from her life experiences.