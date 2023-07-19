Taylor Swift receives honorary mayor title in 'Swiftie Clara' ahead of California Eras tour

Santa Clara, California is joining the ranks of cities across the United States in preparing for Taylor Swift's highly anticipated Eras Tour.

In an exciting announcement, Mayor Lisa Gillmor revealed that the city will undergo a unique transformation in honor of Swift's upcoming shows at Levi's Stadium on July 28 and 29. Santa Clara will be temporarily renamed "Swiftie Clara" to demonstrate its enthusiasm and support for the renowned artist.

During a press conference held on Tuesday night, Mayor Gillmor shared the proclamation designating Taylor Swift as the honorary mayor. The document acknowledged Swift's profound influence on the local Santa Clara community and the broader region through her music, tours, and dedicated fanbase. This special recognition aims to celebrate the positive impact Swift has made and continues to make, while honoring her remarkable talent.

Reflecting the spirit of Swifties worldwide, Mayor Gillmor took part in the Swiftover fervor by donning a light purple blazer, paying tribute to the recent release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). She proudly wore a friendship bracelet received from a member of the city's parks and recreation staff, emblazoned with the words "Swiftie Clara."

Gillmor expressed her delight in hosting an artist whose music and empowerment serve as a beacon of inspiration for people of all ages across the globe. She further emphasized the significance of the city's gesture, setting the stage for an unforgettable experience at Levi's Stadium. Referencing beloved Swift songs such as "Sparks Fly," "Long Live," and "Shake It Off," Mayor Gillmor ignited excitement by assuring attendees that they would witness a truly memorable event.

The upcoming performances at Levi's Stadium mark the second-to-last leg of the Eras Tour's journey throughout the United States. The tour will culminate with shows at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California on August 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, and 9.