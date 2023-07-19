MQM-Pakistan's Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui (centre), flanked by party leaders Mustafa Kamal (left) and Nasreen Jalil (right), speaks during a press conference in Karachi on July 17, 2023. — Twitter/@MQMPKOfficial

KARACHI: The Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Wednesday concluded its consultative meeting on caretaker governments, upcoming elections, and census, sources told Geo News.



In the meeting in the federal capital, the MQM-P leaders also deliberated upon the names for the position of Sindh's caretaker chief minister, with sources saying that the party has decided on the name of former Karachi commissioner Shoaib Siddiqui for the coveted post.



To discuss relevant matters brought up during its consultative meeting, the party's delegation will later meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif at noon today.

Governor Sindh Kamran Tessori, Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui as well as party leaders Mustafa Kamal and Farooq Sattar will participate in the meeting with the premier.

The development comes as the ruling coalition in Islamabad and provinces prepare to bid adieu to the government in August ahead of the end of its term.

What's the process of caretaker CM's selection?



Once the federal and provincial assemblies complete their tenure, Sindh, too, will see a caretaker setup takeover ahead of the general polls expected to be held in October.

Until the formation of a caretaker government, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah will continue his duties at the office, albeit for a few days.

Article 224 of the Constitution explains the process of appointment of a caretaker government at the Centre and provinces.



It is only incumbent Sindh Assembly Speaker Agha Siraj Durrani, out of all elected representatives, who will hold his position until the newly-elected lawmakers take an oath and elect his replacement.



For the formation of a caretaker government, CM Shah will write to the leader of the opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh, within 48 hours of the dissolution of the assembly, seeking three names for the caretaker chief minister and will suggest three names himself.

In case an impasse between the two leaders lasts for three days over the nominee, the Sindh speaker will form a committee comprising six members of the outgoing assembly with equal representation from the treasury and the opposition.

To the committee, the chief minister and the leader of the opposition will forward two nominees each.

The committee then will have three days to evolve consensus on one name. If that fails as well, then the names of the nominees will be referred to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for a final decision within two days.

The selected nominee will perform the duties as the interim CM until the formation of a new government in the province. The caretaker CM also has the power to induct cabinet members.