Phoenix shatters 49-year heat record with 19 consecutive days of 43.3C temperatures

Phoenix shatters a 49-year heat record with 19 consecutive days of 43.3C temperatures. AFP/File

Phoenix, a city in the United States, broke a 49-year-old record for scorching weather, with temperatures soaring to 110 degrees Fahrenheit for the 19th consecutive day.

The extreme heat is not limited to the United States, as swathes of Europe also sizzle in a heatwave, accompanied by wildfires and health warnings. Southern France experienced record-breaking temperatures, and wildfires raged in parts of Greece, the Canary Islands, and Spain. The World Meteorological Agency warns that these heatwaves show no sign of decreasing, indicating the urgent need for preparation.

The impact of climate change is evident as heatwaves become more intense and widespread. John Nairn, a senior extreme heat advisor at the WMO, highlighted the importance of preparing for more severe heatwaves. In Italy and Spain, regions were put under hot weather red alerts, and the Italian islands of Sardinia and Sicily are on watch for possibly surpassing a continent-wide heat record.

The health consequences of the extreme heat are concerning. Pharmacist Teresa Angioni in Cagliari, Italy, reported patients complaining of heat-related symptoms, and a children's summer camp in Lanusei, Sardinia, restricted outdoor activities to protect children from the heat.

The situation is no better in the United States, where millions of Americans are experiencing dangerous heat levels. In Texas, temperatures are expected to reach 104-108 degrees Fahrenheit, prompting the National Weather Service to urge people to practice heat safety. Meanwhile, in Beijing, US climate envoy John Kerry called for global leadership on climate issues during a meeting with Chinese officials.

The heatwaves are not isolated events but part of a larger climate change pattern. Robert Vautard, director of France’s Pierre-Simon Laplace climate institute, pointed out that multiple factors contribute to the intensification of these heatwaves, all of which are strengthened by climate change.

In parts of Asia, record temperatures led to torrential rain and typhoon-related evacuations in China and Vietnam. The impact of extreme weather is being felt across the globe, requiring immediate attention and global cooperation to address the challenges posed by climate change.