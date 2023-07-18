First Swan Upping of King Charles reign begins

The first Swan Upping of King Charles reign is underway on the River Thames as the royal family is following tradition dates back to 12th century.



The palace tweeted, “This year’s Swan Upping is underway on the River Thames.

“Once a mostly ceremonial event, it now plays an important role in the conservation of the mute swan.”

In another tweet, the palace says, “Swan Uppers toast His Majesty The King on Day One of Swan Upping 2023.”

According to royal family’s official website, the annual census of the swan population on a particular stretch of the River Thames, Swan Upping has changed from a mostly ceremonial event to an important element of wildlife conservation.

Swans are, of course, no longer eaten, but Swan Upping still takes place once a year on the River Thames. The Swan Uppers weigh and measure the cygnets and check them for any signs of injury, commonly caused by fishing hooks and line.

The tradition dates back to the 12th century, when ownership of unmarked mute swans was claimed by the Crown to ensure a ready supply for feasts.