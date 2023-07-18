Dylan Sprouse, Barbara Palvin exchange vows in dreamy Hungarian wedding

Dylan Sprouse got married to ladylove Barbara Palvin in a dreamy Hungarian wedding just a month after confirming their engagement.

The news of the My Fake Boyfriend actor and the model's wedding was broken by a local news publication Bors Online.

The loved-up couple exchanged vows at a church just outside the Hungarian capitol of Budapest, according to the outlet which also shared a snap of the bride.

In the image, Palvin looked breathtakingly beautiful in a gorgeous corset-style wedding gown and sheer gloves, while her bronze locks were covered with a long white veil.

She completed her look with a diamond choker and matching heels. Meanwhile, the Beautiful Disaster star looked handsome in a classic black suit with a white collared shirt and a black tie.

Some more stills of the wedding were shared on Twitter, featuring the newlyweds as they walked through the chapel after exchanging their wedding vows.

The photos also gave a glimpse at Dylan’s best man – his twin brother and actor Cole Sprouse – who could be seen standing near the altar in one of the snaps.

This comes almost a month after the lovebirds confirmed their engagement which actually took place when Dylan popped the question to the model back in September 2022.

"We got engaged in September," the couple told V Magazine with Dylan saying, "We didn't necessarily feel the need to be fully transparent with the public about the aspect of our engagement."

"There's a lot of demand from the general public for full transparency, which is funny to me because no relationship is fully transparent," he added.