Prince William is 'scrupulous' in treating Princess Charlotte 'equal' to Prince George

Prince William is adamant on treating his kids right and justly.

The Prince of Wales is attentive towards his daughter, Princess Charlotte, the same way he is towards his heir Prince George.

After the family's recent attendance at Wimbledon, body language expert Judi James notes: “William might have tended to keep a very careful eye on George, his eventual heir, who he mentors for the role and who he is increasingly being shown as someone to share the joys of sports like football with, but he has always been quite scrupulous in treating George and Charlotte as equals.”

Judi then highlights how Charlotte considers herself no less than her brothers and demands an equal attention from William.

Speaking of another occasion, she said: “When William was photographed romping on the ground with all three children it was Charlotte with her arms linked round his neck as they posed on a swing, in a gesture that was similar to one used by both George and Louis on their dad, which again seemed to illustrate William’s even-handed parenting.”