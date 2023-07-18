Dramatic high-speed crash halts Formula E race, multiple cars disabled

Edoardo Mortara's car is carried off after the crash during the Formula E race in Rome.—DPPI

In a thrilling but terrifying turn of events during the first race of Formula E's double-header in Rome, a high-speed crash unfolded, resulting in multiple cars being unable to continue and forcing a red flag.

The incident occurred on turn six of the ninth lap when Sam Bird, leading the race at the time for Jaguar, appeared to lose control of his car's rear end, crashing into the barrier and spinning onto the middle of the track.

The crash proved to be exceptionally unlucky for Bird, as his immobile car ended up in the path of oncoming vehicles on a blind corner, where cars race at extremely high speeds. Lucas di Grassi, the 2016/17 Formula E champion, later labelled the corner as "probably the most dangerous on this track."

As a consequence of the initial collision, Sebastien Buemi from Envision Racing made slight contact with Bird's car, propelling himself into the wall at an angle before returning to the ground. Meanwhile, Edoardo Mortara of Maserati MSG Racing collided directly with the side of Bird's vehicle, leading to an immediate red flag and a 45-minute race delay. Six drivers were ultimately unable to continue due to their involvement in the crash.

The drivers involved in the collision expressed their frustration, with Buemi's outburst reflecting his disappointment and sense of helplessness. Fortunately, no driver suffered serious injuries, and all were able to walk away from the crash.

Following the incident, di Grassi, one of the drivers whose race ended prematurely, expressed relief at escaping unharmed. He commended the FIA and Formula E for their safety requirements, which played a crucial role in protecting the drivers. Di Grassi also highlighted the dangerous nature of the corner involved in the crash, emphasizing its high speed and lack of escape routes.

Despite the extensive damage caused by the collision, teams worked tirelessly overnight to repair their cars in time for the next day's race. Formula E presenter Saunders Carmichael-Brown reported a massive collaborative effort from nearly one-third of the paddock, with teams sharing parts to ensure as many cars as possible would return to the track for the second race of the doubleheader.

In an extraordinary display of resilience, all drivers involved in the collision managed to compete in the subsequent race. Bird secured a third-place finish, Buemi claimed fourth, and Mortara crossed the line in fifth position. The incident served as a testament to the adrenaline-fueled nature of Formula E and the unwavering determination of its drivers to push forward despite the challenges they face.