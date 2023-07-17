Armando Iannucci to adapt Stanley Kubrick's 'Dr. Strangelove' for the stage

Armando Iannucci, the renowned creator of projects like "The Thick of It" and "The Death of Stalin," and co-creator of the character Alan Partridge, is set to adapt Stanley Kubrick's "Dr. Strangelove" for the theater.

The politically-charged comedy was originally released in 1964, but Iannucci believes its relevance persists.

In an interview with BBC News, he stated, "As a story, weirdly it hasn't gone away. It seems the right time to remind people of the mad logic behind these dangerous games that superpowers play."

Christiane Kubrick, Stanley Kubrick's widow, explained their initial reluctance to allow adaptations of his work. However, they made an exception for this project, considering it the right time with a fantastic team involved. Christiane added, "Strangelove should be brought to a new and younger audience. I am sure Stanley would have approved it too."

Iannucci reflected on the play's relevance in the present day, particularly in relation to global issues like the war in Ukraine and climate change. He expressed the play's aim to convey a message of urgency, saying, "It feels like a very relevant reassertion of the message that, this is the madness staring at us if we don't do anything about it... But if you can leave the theatre with that message and a smile, then all the better."

The adaptation of "Dr. Strangelove" for the stage is co-written and directed by Sean Foley, and Iannucci mentioned that they chose to keep the play set in the 1960s while also incorporating present-day elements.

