Nat Sciver-Brunt's heroic century in vain as Australia retain Ashes.—cricket.com.au

Australia secured a thrilling three-run victory over England, successfully defending their title and retaining the Women's Ashes in a closely contested match. Despite Nat Sciver-Brunt's magnificent unbeaten century, England fell just short of a remarkable victory. Sciver-Brunt's remarkable knock of 111 runs off 99 balls propelled England from a precarious position of 203-7 to a point where they required 15 runs from the final over, with five runs needed off the final ball.

In a display of nerves of steel, Australia, led by bowler Jess Jonassen, held their composure and sealed the win, ensuring they retained the Ashes by virtue of being the holders. With one match remaining in the series, which currently stands at 8-6 in favour of Australia based on a points system, the teams will face off in the concluding match at Taunton on Tuesday.

Australia owed their victory to the heroics of number eight batter Georgia Wareham, who smashed an impressive 26 runs off the last over bowled by Lauren Bell. Wareham's quickfire knock propelled Australia's total from 240-7 with three overs remaining. While Wareham's contribution was pivotal, England's sloppy performance on the field played a part in their defeat, most notably with three dropped catches of Ellyse Perry, who went on to score 91 runs.

The previous ODI at Bristol had seen England level the series with a record-breaking run chase. To keep their hopes alive, England needed to surpass their own record once again. The team started strongly, with opener Tammy Beaumont continuing her fine form and scoring 60 runs off 62 balls. However, Australia's spinners proved to be the difference-makers, with leg-spinner Alana King and off-spinner Ash Gardner taking three wickets each, dismantling England's middle order.

Despite England's valiant efforts, Nat Sciver-Brunt stood out with her chanceless knock. It was her third unbeaten century in her last four ODI innings against Australia, displaying her prowess as a reliable performer. However, her emotions turned to devastation as she managed only a single off the final ball, falling just short of securing the victory. England still has a chance to salvage the series with a win in the final ODI, but the team was visibly distraught after coming so close to a crucial victory. Australia had initially taken a 6-0 lead in the points-based series, making England's comeback all the more impressive.

Nat Sciver-Brunt's performance was reminiscent of her heroic innings in the 2022 World Cup final, where she scored an unbeaten 148 runs against the same opponents. Once again, she played a pivotal role, standing between Australia and victory. While England faced a challenging situation at 144-5, Sciver-Brunt found a resilient partner in Amy Jones, who contributed 37 runs in a partnership of 57. However, the game swung back in Australia's favour when both Jones and Sophie Ecclestone fell in the same over by Ash Gardner.

Australia's spinners proved to be instrumental throughout the series, even in defeat. England's aggressive approach disrupted their usual dominance, impacting their batting, fielding, and the performance of their seamers. The decision to include another spinner, Alana King, by dropping pacer Darcie Brown proved pivotal. King's variations and deceptive pace disrupted England's scoring rhythm, with her beautiful turning delivery dismissing Tammy Beaumont. Ash Gardner had an exceptional series, starting with her impressive eight wickets in the Test match, while Jess Jonassen displayed her experience in expertly closing out the game. Australia also rectified their fielding mistakes, demonstrated by Phoebe Litchfield's stunning full-length dive that saved crucial runs.

Although England fought bravely, they were ultimately edged out by Australia's moments of brilliance. The final ODI provides England with an opportunity to salvage the series, but the task at hand is challenging.