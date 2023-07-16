Cillian Murphy's profound inspiration from the Bhagavad Gita for Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer'

Cillian Murphy has revealed that he turned to the Bhagavad Gita as part of his preparation for his role in Christopher Nolan's upcoming film, Oppenheimer.

Murphy plays the lead role of J Robert Oppenheimer, the renowned theoretical physicist considered one of the key figures behind the development of the atomic bomb.

The Bhagavad Gita holds significance in Oppenheimer's life, as he famously quoted a verse from the ancient sacred text after the successful testing of the world's first atomic bomb in 1945. Reflecting on the moment, Oppenheimer, who was knowledgeable in Sanskrit, uttered the words, "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of worlds."

During an interview with Sucharita Tyagi, Murphy was asked about Oppenheimer's connection to the sacred text. The actor shared, “I did read the Bhagavad Gita in preparation, and I thought it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring. I think it was a consolation to him, he kind of needed it and it provided him a lot of consolation, all his life.”

Murphy described the text as "absolutely beautiful" and found solace in the fact that it had provided Oppenheimer with consolation throughout his life. When asked about his specific takeaways from the Bhagavad Gita, Murphy humorously replied, “Well don’t grill me on it!” before expressing his appreciation for its beauty.

The upcoming historical drama, Oppenheimer, also features renowned actors Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt, Matt Damon, and Florence Pugh. It is based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning book, American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J Robert Oppenheimer, written by Kai Bird and the late Martin J Sherwin.

Scheduled for release on July 21, Oppenheimer will be in direct competition with Greta Gerwig's film, Barbie, at the box office. Following its recent premiere in Paris, Oppenheimer received glowing reviews, with many praising it as one of Christopher Nolan's finest works to date.