Karachi weather turns pleasant after light rain

Motorists on their way during heavy rain fall in Lahore on July 15, 2023. — Online

Weather in Karachi turned pleasant after it received light rain on Sunday morning, offering residents some respite from the hot and humid temperatures.

Areas drenched in the rain include II Chundrigar Road, Sharea Faisal, and Malir.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the port city will remain partly cloudy during the day and cloudy at night during the next 24 hours.

Sea breezes will also continue in Karachi, the PMD forecast mentioned.



"There is a possibility of light rain and drizzle in the city," the Met Office said, as drizzle drenched various parts of the city since morning.



At Masroor Base, less than one millimetres of rain was recorded.

As per the Met Office, maximum temperature may reach from 33℃ to 35℃, while temperature on the lower side was recorded at 28℃.

Humidity in the air remains at 89%, the PMD stated,



"The speed of winds blowing from southwest is 20 kilometres per hour," the weather forecasting authority mentioned.

Earlier this week, the PMD's forecast mentioned that drizzle was expected in Karachi and adjoining areas on Saturday and Sunday night.

Other areas in Sindh were expected to remain hot and humid.

Meanwhile, in its overall weather outlook report for the country, the Met Office forecast stated that mainly hot and humid weather is expected in most parts of the country.

"However, rain-wind/thunderstorm is expected in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Kashmir and upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," it added.