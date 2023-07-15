Woman disappears after reporting child on Alabama freeway

Carlethia “Carlee” Nichole Russell. — Twitter/@HooverPD

A 25-year-old woman went missing Thursday night after she called 911 from a highway in Hoover, Alabama, to report seeing a toddler walking alongside the side of the road. Police are now searching for her.

The current reward for the location of Carlethia "Carlee" Nichole Russell is $25,000.

According to CBS affiliate WIAT in Alabama, in addition to the $5,000 raised by CrimeStoppers, a mystery source has offered a $20,000 reward.

The Hoover Police Department reports that just after 9:30 p.m. local time on Thursday, Russell dialled 911 and requested assistance from emergency dispatchers after stopping to check on a young child she had seen walking alongside Interstate 459.

Police claim that Russell immediately dialled a relative after calling 911. At a news conference on Friday, Hoover Police Lt. Daniel Lowe stated that although the family member "lost contact" with Russell during that call, "the line remained open."

Lowe claims that the officers who arrived on the scene discovered Russell's abandoned car and some of her belongings nearby but were unable to locate either Russell or the child.

"A single witness has reported possibly seeing gray vehicle with a light-complected male standing outside of Carlee's vehicle, but we have no further information on that individual or the vehicle at this time," Lowe said.

Russell had stopped to pick up food on her way home from work, according to the police.

Carlee's mother, Talitha Russell, told reporters that her daughter's voice broke while she was speaking on the phone with her sister-in-law.

"She's known to be helpful and she has a big heart," Talitha Russell said of Carlee. "And she does know not to stop for anyone, even a child on the side of the road. But she did call 911. And I think she kind of let her guard down thinking they were so close. And when she got out the car, she did tell my daughter-in-law, 'I can't just leave this little child on the side of the road.'"

Authorities from the local, state, and federal levels are conducting a thorough search, according to Lowe.

Additionally, assisting in the search was a sizable contingent of volunteers gathered by Russell's parents.

Russell is described by the police as being between 150 and 160 pounds and standing 5 feet, 4 inches tall. According to WIAT, she was last seen sporting a black shirt, black pants, and white Nike shoes.

There have been no additional calls about missing children, according to Hoover Police, but anyone with information regarding Russell's whereabouts is being asked to call the police department.