Vondrousova thumps Jabeur to become first unseeded Wimbledon champion

Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova celebrates with the Venus Rosewater Dish trophy during the prize ceremony after winning the women’s singles final tennis match against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur on the thirteenth day of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Lawn Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on July 15, 2023. — AFP

In a surprise triumph, Czech Republic’s Marketa Vondrousova on Saturday stunned Tunisia's Ons Jabeur 6-4 6-4 to clinch the Wimbledon women's singles final.



Czech tennis star made history by becoming the first unseeded player to win Wimbledon in the Open era. As the first unseeded woman in the Wimbledon final in 60 years, Vondrousova was a heavy underdog against Jabeur, world number six, AFP reported.

She upset the odds on Centre Court to win her maiden Grand Slam title at the second attempt after losing to Ash Barty in the 2019 French Open final.

Jabeur, who was in tears after the defeat, remained as the runner-up at Wimbledon for the second successive year. The Tunisian was looking to become the first Arab tennis player to secure a Grand Slam title as well as the first African woman to win one of the four majors.

The roof on Centre Court was shut because of the possibility of rain showers during the match.

Jabeur made a positive start after winning the opening two games of the final but Vondrousova, who used her slow slices and clever angles to good effect, settled down in the match soon after.

Jabeur took a 4-2 lead but dropped four successive games to lose the opening set.

Vondrousova raced to 1-0 and 40-0 but Jabeur fought back and won three games in a row.

However, Vondrousova equaled the set at 3-3 and broke her opponent’s serve at the crucial stage of 4-4.

The winner missed the first match point with a double fault but put away a volley to bag the title at the second time of asking.

“This is very, very tough,” Jabeur said. “I think this is the most painful loss of my career.”

Meanwhile, the champion was over the moon after the win.

“I don’t really know what’s happening right now,” Vondrousova told the Centre Court crowd. “It’s an amazing feeling. I had a cast last year this time. This is amazing I can stand here.

“Tennis is crazy.”