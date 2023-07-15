Emily Blunt breaks her silence on John Krasinski ‘cameo’ in Oppenheimer

Emily Blunt has recently broken her silence on her husband and actor John Krasinski “cameo” in the upcoming movie, Oppenheimer.



Earlier this week, the Iron Man star shared a photo of the Oppenheimer cast and that included John with mysterious caption, writing, “Wait, is that a Krasinski photo bomb or might there be a surprise cameo???”

This photo drew fans attention and they started speculating that John would also appear in the movie.



Emily however cleared out the rumours when questioned about her husband’s role in Christopher Nolan’s directorial at London premiere.

The Devil Wears Prada actress jokingly said, “John’s playing the atomic bomb.”

“I don’t know if you know that, but he’s making a great cameo,” added the 40-year-old actress during media interaction with LADbible.

After the media outlet shared this clip on their social media handle, fans dropped their views in the comments section.

One commented, “You da bomb John!”

“John Krasinski gave an explosive performance. I always knew he would blow up. He’s the bomb,” another remarked.

A third user jokingly added, “Atomic photobomb.”

Meanwhile, Emily also addressed her statement about taking one year break from acting.

Speaking to Deadline at the London premiere, the actress revealed, “Honestly, that story got so, sort of, overblown.”

“I was just taking some downtime — not quitting Hollywood,” she added.

Oppenheimer is scheduled to release on July 21.