Blackpink’s Jennie responds to criticism on her 'lazy' dancing

Jennie from the K-pop group Blackpink made an appearance on Dua Lipa’s podcast, Dua Lipa: At Your Service where she gave a response to the comments accusing her of being a “lazy” dancer for years.

She explained how she had begun to work on her health and keeping herself in good shape, referring to the heavy criticism she has been receiving throughout their Born Pink World Tour.

Dua mentioned that because of all the fame the group had been receiving, there must be some things Jennie hoped to have presented differently to the world.

Jennie mentioned that she had faced many struggles with her health and obtaining injuries over the years. “Over the pandemic and even up to right now I’ve learned to take care of my body and I’ve learned a lot about myself with my health and how my muscles work, how bendy I am with my arms, like and every detail, and it all started because I would constantly hurt myself during performances and lives compared to other girls.”

She admitted that she had felt like a disappointment to her fans several times because it seemed like she hadn't been doing her best. “So I feel like I’ve disappointed my fans at some point of my life where it seemed like I wasn’t giving my best, but I haven’t had a moment to say this, but I wanna say that I did not know how to control my body, and use my body the way I should.”

She also revealed that she often struggles with performing in heels. “Something like, I just don’t do well in heels, some people are amazing in heels, me being like one of the shortest girls in the group, I cannot work with heels, my feet aren’t built for heels. Even though I try, and sometimes when I’m feeling perfectly fine with my body [but] when I’m like travelling so much, and my body is all bloated, and my feet are so bloated, if I try to dance in heels, my staminal just goes really down because I know its uncomfortable for me.”

She added: “Stuff like that, I’ve wanted to come clean, not come clean but share with my fans that I’m still at a point where I’m learning about myself if anything so, let me be the person to share me from now on.”