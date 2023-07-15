Leonardo DiCaprio juggles old flings amid reconciliation with Gigi Hadid

Leonardo DiCaprio reportedly reignited his flame with Gigi Hadid after the two called it quits in February after their romance “fizzled out.”

The pair has continued to cross paths and an insider revealed to Us Weekly that the two are currently “seeing each other,” while in June a source said that Hadid has a “friendly, no-strings ‘situationship’” with DiCaprio.

While the rumours of their reconciliation began swirling, the Wolf of Wall Street actor was spotted at his usual spot in London, the Chiltern Firehouse, on Thursday night, July 14, 2023, for the Vogue x Self Portrait party, reported TMZ.

The Oscar-winning actor, who was accompanied by his mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, also had two of his model exes in attendance at the party.

The outlet noted that DiCaprio was also joined by his two ex-girlfriends Maya Jama and Neelam Gill.

TMZ reported that while the two flames were present at the same venue, there was no photo evidence to prove that they actually were hanging out at the party.

Although, the Titanic alum would not be ‘strangers’ to them if they crossed paths, given their history.



In February, the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star was seen partying his pre-BAFTAs party. They later attended the same BAFTA afterparty at Annabel’s members’ club.

Last month, DiCaprio was spotted hanging out with Gill, 28, and his The Great Gatsby costar, Tobey Maguire, 47, as they enjoyed a late-night meal together at Loulou on Rue de Rivoli in New York. The trio was also joined by Maguire’s kids, Ruby, 16, and Otis, 14. Meanwhile, DiCaprio’s niece Normandie, 16, had also tagged along.

Neelam Gill

Two months prior to this outing, DiCaprio and Gill stepped out for dinner at the Chiltern Firehouse with the actor’s mother, running the rumour mills about their them being together.

Maya Lama

As for Jama, 28, she was linked to the actor, 48, back in April after the Love Island host was spotted wearing a ‘Leo’ necklace. However, she quickly shut down the rumours clarifying that it was her star sign and not meant for the actor.