Gwyneth Paltrow still goes to Chris Martin's concerts

Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow on Friday revealed that she has been a big fan of Coldplay and still attends the band's concerts.
She revealed this during a "Ask me a question" session on Instagram stories.
"Do you go to Coldplay concert ?" asked a fan. The "Iron Man" actress shared a video and told her fan that "We went last month."
The video shows thousands of people attending the concert.
Coldplay's Chirs Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson since five years. The pair met after Martin's conscious uncoupling from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares children Apple and Moses.
