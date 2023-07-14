 
Saturday July 15, 2023
Entertainment

Gwyneth Paltrow still goes to Chris Martin's concerts

Coldplay singer is her former husband

By Web Desk
July 14, 2023
Hollywood star Gwyneth Paltrow on Friday revealed that she has been a big fan of Coldplay and still attends the band's concerts.

She revealed this during a "Ask me a question" session on Instagram stories.

"Do  you go to Coldplay concert ?" asked a fan. The "Iron Man" actress shared a video and told her fan that "We went last month." 

The video shows thousands of people attending the concert. 

Coldplay's Chirs Martin has been dating Dakota Johnson since five years. The pair met after Martin's conscious uncoupling from ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, with whom he shares children Apple and Moses.