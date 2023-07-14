Kate Middleton to attend women’s singles final at Wimbledon Saturday

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will attend the women’s singles final between Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova at Wimbledon tomorrow, Kensington Palace has announced.



Royal expert Richard Palmer, quoting Kensington Palace, tweeted, “The Princess of Wales, patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, will attend the ladies’ singles final at Wimbledon tomorrow.”

Ons Jabeur and Marketa Vondrousova will meet in Saturday´s Wimbledon women´s final.



Tunisian world number six Jabeur fought back from a set and 4-2 down to defeat Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-3 to reach a second successive final at the tournament.

Czech left-hander Vondrousova ended Elina Svitolina´s dream of delivering a Grand Slam title for Ukraine with a comfortable 6-3, 6-3 win, becoming the first unseeded woman to make the final in 60 years.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton will hand over the trophy to the winner.