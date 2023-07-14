Jake Owen addresses rumours of Taylor Swift's song being about him

Country singer Jack Owen is flattered by her name being discussed in speculations that Taylor Swift's Spark Fly is about him.



Owen reveals that he has heard these rumours for years but remained unfazed as there's no truth in them.

In an interview with People magazine, he said that Spark Fly is a great track and the speculations surrounding it have always been funny to him.

He said, "I am sure Taylor laughs too while hearing this, but I am happy to even have my name in the discussion around it."

The 41-year-old singer said, "I know Taylor since she was 16 and I have always been a great fan of her music."

The singer-songwriter expressed that it's truly incredible and outstanding how Taylor has become a global music sensation.



He added that Taylor is an amazing person and an amazing artist as well.

Owen released his album Loose Cannon last month.

Swift hasn't addressed the speculations nor did she reveal her inspiration behind the track.

The 12-time Grammy Winner announced Speak Now (Taylor's Version) in an Instagram post where she wrote, "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written between the ages of 18 and 20."

She continued, "The songs from this time in my life are marked by their brutal honesty and unfiltered diaristic confessions."