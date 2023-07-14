AMPTP fails to meet demands, actors and writers unite in strike

AMPTP fails to meet demands, actors and writers unite in the strike

Fellow Unions are rallying behind the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA's) strike.

Solidarity messages have poured in from several actors and writers' unions all around the globe.

Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), an organization representing major production houses and studios has yet failed to meet the demands of actors and writers on strike.



Writers Guild of America, which is on strike itself since May 02 has announced their full support for SAG-AFTRA's strike. They recalled the 1960s joint strike that won both writers and actors a lot of benefits including an increase in health funds, residuals, and pensions.

WGA expressed full support for SAG-AFTRA to get the contracts they deserve and told that actors fully support writers' strikes by participating in their rallies across the country.

Canada's actors' union, ACTRA, has also issued messages of solidarity with SAG-AFTRA, declaring it as their own fight. They said, "We will continue working together to ensure that actors are given their due respect and compensation."



The Actors' Equity Association also pledged support to SAG-AFTRA while talking about the need for actors to get protection against the likeliness of getting replaced in the future.



AMPTP has offered a historic deal with pay and residual increases along with substantial pay and health coverage increases. They also presented a groundbreaking AI proposal, that offered pay for background performers for one day of work in exchange for the rights of their digital likeliness.

SAG-AFTRA has declared the deal as insulting.

The actors' strike is expected to pause the production of many shows and movies.