Regional summit in Cairo seeks to halt violence in Sudan

An image of Sudanese people greeting soldiers to army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan in the Red Sea city of Port Sudan, April 2023 — AFP/Files

In an effort to address the escalating violence in war-torn Sudan, Egypt has taken the initiative to host a regional summit.

The summit, held in Cairo, aims to bring an end to the bloodshed and find a resolution to the crisis.

Egypt's President, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, has invited Sudan's neighbouring countries to participate in this crucial meeting.

One of the key attendees is Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, despite existing tensions between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Nile River project. The discussions between President al-Sisi and Prime Minister Ahmed will focus on finding ways to settle the crisis in Sudan. Additionally, the leaders will explore avenues to strengthen bilateral relations between Egypt and Ethiopia, as well as address concerns surrounding the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam.

The conflict in Sudan, which began on April 15, involves clashes between army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his former deputy, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, who commands the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF). According to the Armed Conflict Location and Event Data Project, the violence has resulted in a devastating loss of lives, with an estimated 3,000 people killed.

The summit in Cairo is a significant step towards resolving the crisis. The Egyptian presidency emphasized that the meeting will include representatives from Sudan's neighbouring countries, although specific details about the attendees have not been disclosed.

The summit's primary objective is to end the Sudanese people's bloodshed and mitigate the negative repercussions on the neighbouring nations.

Previous diplomatic efforts, including US- and Saudi-brokered ceasefires, have been largely unsuccessful, with violations occurring repeatedly.

The International Organization for Migration reports that over 2.4 million people have been internally displaced within Sudan, while nearly 724,000 have sought refuge across the country's borders.

The summit in Cairo follows renewed talks held by the East African regional bloc IGAD, which called for the signing of an unconditional ceasefire by the warring parties.

However, the Sudanese army decided not to attend the gathering in Addis Ababa, objecting to the leadership of Kenyan President William Ruto within the IGAD quartet responsible for finding a solution to the Sudan conflict.

Experts believe that both Burhan and Daglo are engaged in a war of attrition, with each hoping to gain more concessions during negotiations.

The summit in Cairo represents a crucial opportunity to bring stability and peace to Sudan and its neighboring countries, and to find a sustainable resolution to the ongoing crisis.