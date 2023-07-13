Universal changes 'Oppenheimer' premiere timing amidst SAG-AFTRA strike fears

Christopher Nolan's much-awaited film Oppenheimer is facing potential disruption due to a looming SAG-AFTRA strike.

The movie is scheduled to have its London premiere on July 14th, but concerns have arisen regarding the strike's impact on the event.

Universal, the film's distributor, has taken proactive measures to avoid any conflicts by adjusting the timing of the red carpet events. The schedule has been moved up by an hour, with the red carpet now commencing at 4:45pm instead of 5:45pm.

SAG-AFTRA union representing over 160,000 actors, is currently considering a strike in solidarity with writers to advocate for improved working conditions.

The negotiations deadline expired at midnight on July 13th, and the SAG-AFTRA board will hold a meeting to vote on whether to proceed with the strike. Universal's adjustments in timing aim to ensure that Oppenheimer's London premiere can proceed smoothly in the event of a strike.

Oppenheimer's star-studded cast includes Cillian Murphy as the lead, and Florence Pugh, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr., Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett, and Rami Malek in supporting roles.

Oppenheimer London premiere is set to take place in Leicester Square. The film is scheduled for a wide theatrical release on July 21st at the same time as Greta Gerwig's Barbie.