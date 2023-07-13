Foo Fighters' Chris Shiflett announces new solo album 'Lost at Sea'

Foo Fighters guitarist, Chris Shiflett is set to release his new solo album titled 'Lost at Sea' on October 20 via Blue Élan Records.

The album will feature 10 tracks, including the recently released single "Damage Control." Shiflett has described the single as "Ska-mericana" and has also unveiled a music video for the song, which was filmed during his recent U.K. tour.

The album was primarily recorded in Nashville with producer Jaren Johnston and features collaborations with fellow guitarists Charlie Worsham, Tom Bukovac, and Nathan Keeterle. In addition to "Damage Control," the album will also include Shiflett's previous singles "Dead and Gone" and "Black Top White Lines."

Last year, Shiflett released the single "Born & Raised," produced by Vance Powell. The track featured notable musicians such as Raconteurs bassist Jack Lawrence, Eagles of Death Metal drummer Julian Doro, keyboardist Mike Webb, and steel guitarist Luke Schneider.