'Scandoval' pushes 'Vanderpump Rules' to score Emmy nominations

'Vanderpump Rules' is currently shooting for season 11

Vanderpump Rules landed its first Emmy nominations after Tom Sandoval's cheating scandal in the previous season that caught the nation's attention.

The reality show was nominated in the outstanding unstructured reality program category and is pitted against Deadliest Catch, Life Below Zero, RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked, and Welcome to Wrexham for the coveted trophy.

Another nomination of the Bravo show was for picture editing for an unstructured reality program.

The show's executive producer Lisa Vanderpump celebrated the massive honor on Instagram, "Congratulations to everyone who has poured their heart and soul into this show for the past decade!"

On Twitter, the official account shared their hurrah: "We've all been saying this season of #PumpRules deserves an Emmy…and now it's all happening! CONGRATS to the whole Vanderpump Rules crew on the show's first #Emmy nominations!"

In March, the last season of the unscripted show was shot into the top echelon of popularity when a Scandoval appeared to the public, where the TomTomowner cheated on girlfriend Ariana Madix with her best friend, Raquel Leviss.