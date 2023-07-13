'Deadpool 3' caught in controversy before release

Hugh Jackman's new costume of Wolverine in 'Deadpool 3' irked fans

Deadpool 3 had found itself in controversy after fans pointed out Wolverine's new suit as "abhorrent."

The reaction stemmed from the post of Deadpool himself or Ryan Reynolds, where he teased the first glimpse of the two on his Instagram story.

Ryan Reynolds Instagram Story

Meanwhile, the new film has tweaked the traditional costume of the X-Men character with bright yellow sleeves.

This, however, does not sit well with the fans, who were up in arms on Twitter, calling out the move a shift from the comic book costume.

"That Wolverine costume is abhorrent, get rid of the goddamn sleeves," one angry fan commented.

"I do like this Wolverine outfit, but we could get rid of the sleeves… let Hugh Jackman show off his arms!!" another added.

Also some fans shared their out-of-the-box thoughts on the new change.

"Imagine Wolverine in anger ripping his sleeves and then popping his claws killing a bunch of TVA agents…poetic," a third added.

"Wolverines definitely going berserk and ripping his sleeves off, isn't he," a fourth said.

But many other fans were excited to see Jackman in this avatar.

"I can't believe I'm seeing Hugh Jackman in a yellow and blue Wolverine suit," said one.

"When I saw rumours that suit would have sleeves I was concerned (and I'd still rather it didn't) but he looks great," another added.

Deadpool 3 will land in hit cinemas in May 2024, seeing the Wolverine return after being last seen in the 2017's The Logan.