Meghan Markle's sister also appeared in a TV series

Meghan Markle's half-sister Samantha Markle also made appearance in a TV series when she was pursuing a career in acting.

According to reports, she did an episode of the TV series Matlock (1986-1992). Samantha's character is shown for a few minutes.

Samantha listed as Samantha Grant in the credits.

She once said the Duchess of Sussex would be working as a "waitress" if it wasn't for their father's help.

"She would still be a waitress if it wasn't for dad," Samantha Markle said in a teaser released on Friday for an upcoming interview with an Australian broadcaster.

Before Meghan married Prince Harry in 2018, Meghan Markle also worked as an actor. But she initially struggled to make money as she got started in the industry in the early 2000s.

One of the many jobs Meghan took to pay the bills was as a hostess at a restaurant, she told Vanity Fair in 2017, calling it one of "those things that actors do."